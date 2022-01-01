Mac and cheese in Duluth
Duluth restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about Mavericks Real Roast Beef - STILLWATER
Mavericks Real Roast Beef - STILLWATER
1491 Stillwater BLVD N, Stillwater
|Buffalo Turkey Mac N Cheese
|$8.99
|Mac N Cheese
|$3.99
|Kids Mac N Cheese
|$7.99
More about At Sara's Table Chester Creek Cafe
At Sara's Table Chester Creek Cafe
1902 East 8th St, Duluth
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$10.00
|Beer Mac & Cheese
|$10.00
More about Duluth Boomtown
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Duluth Boomtown
4483 Martin Rd, Duluth
|ALA BREW MAC N CHEESE
|$4.50
|KD MAC N CHEESE
|$6.50
|ALA CAULIFLOWER MAC N CHEESE
|$6.95
More about Canal Park Brewing Company
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Canal Park Brewing Company
300 Canal Park Drive, Duluth
|Mac and Cheese
|$14.00
Cavatappi Noodles tossed in a creamy mac sauce and topped with seasoned breadcrumbs.
|Mac & Cheese
|$7.00
Cup of fancy noodles. Choice of cheese saice or buttered noodles. Served with fries or fruit cup.