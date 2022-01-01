Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Duluth

Go
Duluth restaurants
Toast

Duluth restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Item pic

 

Mavericks Real Roast Beef - STILLWATER

1491 Stillwater BLVD N, Stillwater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Turkey Mac N Cheese$8.99
Mac N Cheese$3.99
Kids Mac N Cheese$7.99
More about Mavericks Real Roast Beef - STILLWATER
At Sara's Table Chester Creek Cafe image

 

At Sara's Table Chester Creek Cafe

1902 East 8th St, Duluth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Mac & Cheese$10.00
Beer Mac & Cheese$10.00
More about At Sara's Table Chester Creek Cafe
Burrito Union image

 

Burrito Union

1332 E 4th St, Duluth

Avg 4.2 (1792 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Mac and Cheese$5.99
More about Burrito Union
Consumer pic

 

Fitger's Brewhouse

600 E Superior St, Duluth

Avg 4 (48 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Mac n Cheese$7.00
More about Fitger's Brewhouse
Duluth Boomtown image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Duluth Boomtown

4483 Martin Rd, Duluth

Avg 4.5 (710 reviews)
Takeout
ALA BREW MAC N CHEESE$4.50
KD MAC N CHEESE$6.50
ALA CAULIFLOWER MAC N CHEESE$6.95
More about Duluth Boomtown
Canal Park Brewing Company image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Canal Park Brewing Company

300 Canal Park Drive, Duluth

Avg 4.2 (2797 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mac and Cheese$14.00
Cavatappi Noodles tossed in a creamy mac sauce and topped with seasoned breadcrumbs.
Mac & Cheese$7.00
Cup of fancy noodles. Choice of cheese saice or buttered noodles. Served with fries or fruit cup.
More about Canal Park Brewing Company

