Pancakes in Duluth

New London Cafe
4721 E Superior St, Duluth
|Pancake Platter
|$11.50
Two made-from-scratch pancakes, two cage free eggs any style, and choice of meat.
|Pancake
|$3.00
One made-from-scratch pancake
At Sara's Table Chester Creek Cafe
1902 East 8th St, Duluth
|Gluten-Free Pancakes
|$11.00
3 gluten-free pancakes served with pure maple syrup and maple mascarpone.
*nut allergy *Gluten-free *vegetarian
|Buttermilk Pancake
|$11.00
one large cake, rogotzke maple syrup | N | VEG |