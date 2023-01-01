Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Duluth

Go
Duluth restaurants
Toast

Duluth restaurants that serve pancakes

Consumer pic

 

New London Cafe

4721 E Superior St, Duluth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pancake Platter$11.50
Two made-from-scratch pancakes, two cage free eggs any style, and choice of meat.
Pancake$3.00
One made-from-scratch pancake
More about New London Cafe
At Sara's Table Chester Creek Cafe image

 

At Sara's Table Chester Creek Cafe

1902 East 8th St, Duluth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Gluten-Free Pancakes$11.00
3 gluten-free pancakes served with pure maple syrup and maple mascarpone.
*nut allergy *Gluten-free *vegetarian
Buttermilk Pancake$11.00
one large cake, rogotzke maple syrup | N | VEG |
More about At Sara's Table Chester Creek Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Duluth

Salmon Salad

Bison Burgers

Avocado Burgers

Chicken Tenders

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Pies

Caesar Salad

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Duluth to explore

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Anoka

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Andover

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

North Branch

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Elk River

No reviews yet

Becker

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Albertville

Avg 4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (398 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Wausau

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1967 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (965 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1527 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (285 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston