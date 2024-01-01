Pork belly in Duluth
Duluth restaurants that serve pork belly
More about OMC Smokehouse
OMC Smokehouse
1909 W Superior St, Duluth
|Pork Belly Lettuce Wraps
|$16.00
Bibb lettuce, pickled corn relish, crunchy cabbage slaw, and fried Korean BBQ glazed pork belly. Drizzled with maple syrup.
|Pimento Pork Belly Wrap
|$17.50
Hot honey glazed pork belly, pimento cheese spread, iceberg lettuce, pickled onion, pico de gallo. Served with choice of one side or add beef fat fries - $2
|Korean BBQ Pork Belly Sandwich
|$16.50
Beer-braised smoked pork belly fried and glazed in Korean BBQ sauce on a bed of crisp lemon slaw.