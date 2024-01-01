Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork belly in Duluth

Duluth restaurants
Toast

Duluth restaurants that serve pork belly

OMC Smokehouse

1909 W Superior St, Duluth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Belly Lettuce Wraps$16.00
Bibb lettuce, pickled corn relish, crunchy cabbage slaw, and fried Korean BBQ glazed pork belly. Drizzled with maple syrup.
Pimento Pork Belly Wrap$17.50
Hot honey glazed pork belly, pimento cheese spread, iceberg lettuce, pickled onion, pico de gallo. Served with choice of one side or add beef fat fries - $2
Korean BBQ Pork Belly Sandwich$16.50
Beer-braised smoked pork belly fried and glazed in Korean BBQ sauce on a bed of crisp lemon slaw.
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Canal Park Brewing Company

300 Canal Park Drive, Duluth

Avg 4.2 (2797 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Belly Banh Mi$20.49
