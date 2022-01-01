Quesadillas in Duluth
Duluth restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Skyline Social & Games
Skyline Social & Games
4894 Miller Trunk Highway, Hermantown
|Quesadilla
|$12.00
Mexican-cheese blend, green peppers, red onions, served with pico de gallo, and sour cream - add grilled chicken or BBQ pork carnitas
More about Burrito Union
Burrito Union
1332 E 4th St, Duluth
|Rice and Beans Quesadilla
|$8.99
Cilantro Lime Rice, black beans, and a jack cheese blend. Good and Simple.
|Pineapple Pork Quesadilla
|$10.99
Roasted Pork Carnitas covered in jack cheese and our house-made Pineapple Habanero Salsa.
|Kids Quesadilla
|$5.99
More about Fitger's Brewhouse
Fitger's Brewhouse
600 E Superior St, Duluth
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$7.00
|Quesadillas
|$9.99
Monterrey Jack and cheddar cheese, seasoned with herbs and spices and house made quesadilla sauce.
More about Duluth Boomtown
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Duluth Boomtown
4483 Martin Rd, Duluth
|KIDS CHICKEN QUESADILLA