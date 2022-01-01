Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Duluth

Go
Duluth restaurants
Toast

Duluth restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

 

Skyline Social & Games

4894 Miller Trunk Highway, Hermantown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla$12.00
Mexican-cheese blend, green peppers, red onions, served with pico de gallo, and sour cream - add grilled chicken or BBQ pork carnitas
More about Skyline Social & Games
Item pic

 

Burrito Union

1332 E 4th St, Duluth

Avg 4.2 (1792 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Rice and Beans Quesadilla$8.99
Cilantro Lime Rice, black beans, and a jack cheese blend. Good and Simple.
Pineapple Pork Quesadilla$10.99
Roasted Pork Carnitas covered in jack cheese and our house-made Pineapple Habanero Salsa.
Kids Quesadilla$5.99
More about Burrito Union
Consumer pic

 

Fitger's Brewhouse

600 E Superior St, Duluth

Avg 4 (48 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$7.00
Quesadillas$9.99
Monterrey Jack and cheddar cheese, seasoned with herbs and spices and house made quesadilla sauce.
More about Fitger's Brewhouse
Duluth Boomtown image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Duluth Boomtown

4483 Martin Rd, Duluth

Avg 4.5 (710 reviews)
Takeout
KIDS CHICKEN QUESADILLA
More about Duluth Boomtown
Canal Park Brewing Company image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Canal Park Brewing Company

300 Canal Park Drive, Duluth

Avg 4.2 (2797 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Quesadilla$7.00
Flour Tortilla and cheddar jack cheese. Served with fries or fruit cup.
More about Canal Park Brewing Company

Browse other tasty dishes in Duluth

Brisket

Pies

Curry

French Fries

Chili

Chicken Salad

Nachos

Fish Tacos

Map

More near Duluth to explore

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Anoka

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Andover

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

North Branch

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Elk River

No reviews yet

Becker

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Albertville

Avg 4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Wausau

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1577 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1310 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston