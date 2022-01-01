Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Duluth

Duluth restaurants
Duluth restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

At Sara's Table Chester Creek Cafe

1902 East 8th St, Duluth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Omelet$19.00
house-smoked rogotzke salmon, havarti, spinach, house made pesto, home fries, sourdough toast
*gluten-free by request
Btl Salmon Run, Reisling$20.00
Bright fresh fruit, light sweetness | Finger Lakes, New York | 2017
Smoked Salmon Salad$21.00
More about At Sara's Table Chester Creek Cafe
Smoked Salmon Appetizer (SERVES 2) image

 

New Scenic Café

5461 North Shore Drive, Duluth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Appetizer (SERVES 2)$30.00
- smoked salmon
- artisan cheese
- apple
- bread
Preparation time: 10-15 minutes
This is a 2-SERVING appetizer kit.
More about New Scenic Café
Consumer pic

 

Fitger's Brewhouse

600 E Superior St, Duluth

Avg 4 (48 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Burger$12.99
A salmon Burger Patty on a bun with wasabi mayo, spring mix, tomatoes, and matchstick green onions.
More about Fitger's Brewhouse
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Duluth Boomtown

4483 Martin Rd, Duluth

Avg 4.5 (710 reviews)
Takeout
SALMON + DILL PASTA$20.95
Garlic Seared Salmon . Fresh Dill . Butter Wine Cream Sauce . Green Onion . Lemon
SALMON BALT$16.95
Applewood Bacon . Avocado . Harvest Greens . Tomato . Lemon Aioli
CREOLE SALMON SALAD$16.95
Seared Blackened Salmon . Harvest Greens . Arugula . Bell Pepper . Red Onion . Avocado . Marinated Tomato . Lemon Basil Vinaigrette
More about Duluth Boomtown
Canal Park Brewing Company image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Canal Park Brewing Company

300 Canal Park Drive, Duluth

Avg 4.2 (2797 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Salad$17.00
Chilled smoked salmon, candied bacon, cherry tomatoes, and red onion on seasonal mixed greens tossed with lemon poppy seed vinaigrette
Smoked Salmon BLT$17.00
Chilled smoked salmon with thick-cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, guacamole and roasted garlic aioli served on cranberry wild rice bread.
Smoked Salmon & Spinach Artichoke Dip$14.00
Creamy and savory spinach artichoke dip with a Northcoaster twist.
More about Canal Park Brewing Company

