Salmon in Duluth
Duluth restaurants that serve salmon
At Sara's Table Chester Creek Cafe
1902 East 8th St, Duluth
|Smoked Salmon Omelet
|$19.00
house-smoked rogotzke salmon, havarti, spinach, house made pesto, home fries, sourdough toast
*gluten-free by request
|Btl Salmon Run, Reisling
|$20.00
Bright fresh fruit, light sweetness | Finger Lakes, New York | 2017
|Smoked Salmon Salad
|$21.00
New Scenic Café
5461 North Shore Drive, Duluth
|Smoked Salmon Appetizer (SERVES 2)
|$30.00
- smoked salmon
- artisan cheese
- apple
- bread
Preparation time: 10-15 minutes
This is a 2-SERVING appetizer kit.
Fitger's Brewhouse
600 E Superior St, Duluth
|Salmon Burger
|$12.99
A salmon Burger Patty on a bun with wasabi mayo, spring mix, tomatoes, and matchstick green onions.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Duluth Boomtown
4483 Martin Rd, Duluth
|SALMON + DILL PASTA
|$20.95
Garlic Seared Salmon . Fresh Dill . Butter Wine Cream Sauce . Green Onion . Lemon
|SALMON BALT
|$16.95
Applewood Bacon . Avocado . Harvest Greens . Tomato . Lemon Aioli
|CREOLE SALMON SALAD
|$16.95
Seared Blackened Salmon . Harvest Greens . Arugula . Bell Pepper . Red Onion . Avocado . Marinated Tomato . Lemon Basil Vinaigrette
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Canal Park Brewing Company
300 Canal Park Drive, Duluth
|Smoked Salmon Salad
|$17.00
Chilled smoked salmon, candied bacon, cherry tomatoes, and red onion on seasonal mixed greens tossed with lemon poppy seed vinaigrette
|Smoked Salmon BLT
|$17.00
Chilled smoked salmon with thick-cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, guacamole and roasted garlic aioli served on cranberry wild rice bread.
|Smoked Salmon & Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$14.00
Creamy and savory spinach artichoke dip with a Northcoaster twist.