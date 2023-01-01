Shawarma in Duluth

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Duluth restaurants that serve shawarma
Juice Pharm
208 E 1st St, Duluth
No reviews yet
Shawarma Bowl
$15.00
More about Juice Pharm
At Sara's Table Chester Creek Cafe
1902 East 8th St, Duluth
No reviews yet
Beef Shawarma
$18.00
Peterson beef shawarma, tomato & cucumber salad, leaf lettuce, fresh labneh cheese, house made pita | VEGR | VR |
More about At Sara's Table Chester Creek Cafe
