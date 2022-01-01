Dumas restaurants you'll love

Dumas restaurants
Toast
  Dumas

Must-try Dumas restaurants

El Rancho image

 

El Rancho

12099 US-287, Dumas

Avg 4.3 (149 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Queso (Cheese Dip)$5.99
our house made golden goodness. this is a rich creamy cheese sauce
Chips and Hotsauce$3.00
2 PIECE CHICKEN STRIPS
Big Country Cafe image

 

Big Country Cafe

1817 S. Dumas Avenue, Dumas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Fried Steak$11.99
Hand-breaded, hand-made served with cream gravy
(4) Chicken Strip Dinner$11.99
Deep fried served with cream gravy
2 Egg Combo$9.25
Served with hash browns, choice of meat, choice of biscuits and gravy, pancake, or toast
The Sweet Spot image

 

The Sweet Spot

625 E 7th St., Dumas

Avg 4.6 (121 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Churros$1.75
Elotes
Mangoneada$3.50
