Fajitas in Dumas
Dumas restaurants that serve fajitas
Big Country Cafe
1817 S. Dumas Avenue, Dumas
|Fajita Burrito
|$11.99
Steak, chicken, or shrimp smothered in queso served with beans, rice, chips and hot sauce
|Fajita Salad
|$11.99
Served in a flour tortilla bowl with fajita meat, lettuce, tomato, cheese, beans, side of guac and sour cream
|Fajitas
|$15.99
Hand trimmed steak, chicken, or shrimp served with grilled onions, bell peppers, guacamole, sour cream, flour tortillas, chips and hot sauce