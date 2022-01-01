Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Dumas

Go
Dumas restaurants
Toast

Dumas restaurants that serve fajitas

El Rancho image

 

El Rancho

12099 US-287, Dumas

Avg 4.3 (149 reviews)
Fast Pay
CHICKEN Fajitas
More about El Rancho
Big Country Cafe image

 

Big Country Cafe

1817 S. Dumas Avenue, Dumas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fajita Burrito$11.99
Steak, chicken, or shrimp smothered in queso served with beans, rice, chips and hot sauce
Fajita Salad$11.99
Served in a flour tortilla bowl with fajita meat, lettuce, tomato, cheese, beans, side of guac and sour cream
Fajitas$15.99
Hand trimmed steak, chicken, or shrimp served with grilled onions, bell peppers, guacamole, sour cream, flour tortillas, chips and hot sauce
More about Big Country Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Dumas

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Dumas to explore

Amarillo

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Amarillo

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Lubbock

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Lubbock

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Dodge City

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Guymon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Clovis

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Canyon

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Amarillo

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Guymon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Clovis

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Lubbock

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Dodge City

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston