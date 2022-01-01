Go
Dumbos on Duling

Come on in and enjoy!

3100 North State St

Popular Items

Whipped Feta$10.00
Creamy whipped feta dip topped with pistachios, vadouvan honey, and served with warm pita bread.
Honey and pepper vinegar brined famous golden fried chicken! With choice of sides. Choose from SOUTHERN, HONEY BUTTER, OR NASHVILLE STYLE.
Fried Catfish$17.00
Crawfish Wontons$10.00
Crawfish and cream cheese wontons, served with a house made pepper jelly.
Dumbo's Sandwich$13.00
Fried chicken breast topped with bread and butter pickle slaw and topped with dumbo's sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Served with fries.
Dumbo's Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Fried chicken breast topped with bread and butter pickle slaw and topped with dumbo's sauce on a toasted brioche bun.
Honey and pepper vinegar brined famous golden fried chicken! With choice of sides. Choose from SOUTHERN, HONEY BUTTER, OR NASHVILLE STYLE.
Location

3100 North State St

Jackson MS

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

