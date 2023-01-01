Dumfries restaurants you'll love
Dumfries's top cuisines
Must-try Dumfries restaurants
Giorgio's Family Restaurant
4394 Kevin Walker Drive, Dumfries
|Popular items
|Gyro
|$12.99
shaved gyro meat (beef and lamb) wrapped in pita with tzatziki, feta, lettuce, tomato, onion.
|BTL Budweiser
|$5.99
Triangle Fried Chicken
18069 B Triangle Shopping Plaza, Dumfries
|Popular items
|Cheese Steak
|$9.99
With Lettuce, Tomato, Fried Onion, Fried Green Pepper and Mayo
|6 inch Cheese Steak
|$6.59
With Lettuce, Tomato, Fried Onion, Fried Green Pepper and Mayo
|1/4 LB. Cheeseburger
|$4.99
With Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Onion, Pickles, and Ketchup
Skrimp Shack - Dumfries
17237 Wayside Drive, Dumfries