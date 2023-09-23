Cake in Dumfries
Dumfries restaurants that serve cake
Giorgio's Family Restaurant
4394 Kevin Walker Drive, Dumfries
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$17.99
broiled (4oz) and served with lettuce, tomato, onion on a brioche roll
|German Chocolate Cake
|$6.99
|Red Velvet Cake
|$6.99
Nia'Mya's Sugar Factory - Dumfries Market on Main, April 22 through September 23, 2023
17749 Main Street, Dumfries
|Caramel Cake Slice
|$10.00
This cake slice is the perfect blend of Southern charm and comfort! Enjoy our three layer signature yellow cake paired with homemade caramel icing making this the perfect treat for any occassion!