Cake in Dumfries

Dumfries restaurants
Dumfries restaurants that serve cake

Giorgio's Family Restaurant

4394 Kevin Walker Drive, Dumfries

Crab Cake Sandwich$17.99
broiled (4oz) and served with lettuce, tomato, onion on a brioche roll
German Chocolate Cake$6.99
Red Velvet Cake$6.99
Nia'Mya's Sugar Factory - Dumfries Market on Main, April 22 through September 23, 2023

17749 Main Street, Dumfries

Caramel Cake Slice$10.00
This cake slice is the perfect blend of Southern charm and comfort! Enjoy our three layer signature yellow cake paired with homemade caramel icing making this the perfect treat for any occassion!
