Cheesecake in Dumfries
Dumfries restaurants that serve cheesecake
More about Giorgio's Family Restaurant
Giorgio's Family Restaurant
4394 Kevin Walker Drive, Dumfries
|Chocolate Chip Cheesecake
|$6.99
|New York Cheesecake
|$6.99
|Strawberry Cheesecake
|$6.99
More about Nia'Mya's Sugar Factory - Dumfries Market on Main, April 22 through September 23, 2023
Nia'Mya's Sugar Factory - Dumfries Market on Main, April 22 through September 23, 2023
17749 Main Street, Dumfries
|Strawberry Cheesecake Crunch
|$6.00
A must have for the summer! Try our all new homemade cheesecake recipe topped with fresh strawberries, glaze and crunch pieces- did we mention the fresh graham cracker crust!
|Snickers Cheesecake
|$8.00
Try our all new homemade cheesecake recipe filled with snickers, caramel and hot fudge- did we mention the fresh oreo crust! Oh my! try one and it will surely be the new go to!