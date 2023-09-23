Strawberry cheesecake in Dumfries
Dumfries restaurants that serve strawberry cheesecake
Giorgio's Family Restaurant
4394 Kevin Walker Drive, Dumfries
|Strawberry Cheesecake
|$6.99
Nia'Mya's Sugar Factory - Dumfries Market on Main, April 22 through September 23, 2023
17749 Main Street, Dumfries
|Strawberry Cheesecake Crunch
|$6.00
A must have for the summer! Try our all new homemade cheesecake recipe topped with fresh strawberries, glaze and crunch pieces- did we mention the fresh graham cracker crust!