Chinese
Sandwiches

Dumpling Daughter - Brookline

Open today 11:30 AM - 8:00 PM

634 Reviews

$$

1309 Beacon St

Brookline, MA 02446

Pickup

Popular Items

Scallion Pancake$5.00
Mixed Vegetable (6)$6.00
Pan Seared Pork & Cabbage (6)$8.00
Farm Raised Chicken Cutlet (2)$10.00
Crispy chicken, lettuce, pickled radish
Steamed Traditional Beef with Minced Onion (2)$5.00
Petit Chicken with Slow-Cooked Sichuan Sauce (8)$6.00
Organic Chicken & Napa Cabbage (6)$7.00
Steamed Pork & Chive (6)$6.00
Steamed Roasted BBQ Pork (2)$4.00
Scallion Lo Mein$10.00
Fresh egg noodles, house sauce, scallions, fresh garlic
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markTakeout

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm

1309 Beacon St, Brookline MA 02446

