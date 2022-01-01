Go
Patty Chen's Dumpling Room

Best Dumplings in Cambridge. We're right in the middle of Central Square!

907 Main Street

Popular Items

Pork Bao$8.50
Pan-seared with pork and cabbage
Chicken and Cabbage$7.50
Emperor Dumpling$9.50
Pan-fried with beef, chicken and shrimp
Kim Chee Gotye$8.50
Pan-fried with pork and spice
Dumpling Room$9.00
Steamed with shrimp, pork and chives
Patty Chen Vegan$7.50
Bejing Pork$7.50
Taipei Gotye$8.50
Steamed
Nutella & Banana$6.00
Pan-fried with powdered sugar and cinnamon
Cilantro Shrimp$11.00
Location

Cambridge MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

