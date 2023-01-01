Go
Banner picView gallery

Dumser's 123rd - 12305 Coastal Hwy

Closed today

review star

No reviews yet

12305 Coastal Hwy

Ocean City, MD 21842

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Location

12305 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City MD 21842

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pablo's Bowls - 121st St
orange starNo Reviews
12109 Coastal Highway Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Uber Bagels & Deli - Ocean City
orange star4.5 • 1,550
12601 Coastal HighwaySuite D Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
The Original Greene Turtle
orange starNo Reviews
11601 Coastal Highway Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
The Original Greene Turtle
orange starNo Reviews
11601 COASTAL HIGHWAY OCEAN CITY, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Sophia’s Italian Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
11405 Coastal Highway Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Nori Sushi Bar and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
11403 Coastal Highway Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ocean City

The Bayside Skillet
orange star4.0 • 1,954
7701 Coastal Hwy Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Touch of Italy - OC - Ocean City
orange star4.2 • 1,560
6600 Coastal Hwy Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Uber Bagels & Deli - Ocean City
orange star4.5 • 1,550
12601 Coastal HighwaySuite D Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
BLU CRABHOUSE AND RAW BAR
orange star4.5 • 989
2305 Philadelphia Ave Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Fisher's Popcorn
orange star4.5 • 679
200 South Atlantic Ave Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Barn 34 - Barn 34
orange star4.5 • 640
3400 Coastal Hwy Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Ocean City

Berlin

Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)

Bethany Beach

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Millsboro

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Rehoboth Beach

Avg 4.3 (76 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Lewes

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Cape May

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Dumser's 123rd - 12305 Coastal Hwy

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston