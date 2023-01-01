Duncan restaurants you'll love
Must-try Duncan restaurants
More about Tipsy Taco Duncan - 1550 East Main Street
Tipsy Taco Duncan - 1550 East Main Street
1550 East Main Street, Duncan
|Popular items
|Philly Grilled Chicken Taco
|$5.30
Queso, sliced peppers and onions
|Queso
|$7.00
Add Ground Beef +2 | Grilled Jalapenos +1
|Ground Beef Burrito
|$13.30
Stuffed with onions, sweet bell peppers and Mexican rice. Topped with queso and red enchilada sauce. Served with lettuce, pico, & sour cream
More about Cocobowlz Duncan - 2153 East Main St. Suite A-5
Cocobowlz Duncan - 2153 East Main St. Suite A-5
2153 East Main St. Suite A-5, Duncan
|Popular items
|Build Your Bowl
|$12.00