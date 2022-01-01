Go
Duncan Cafe

Classic American restaurant serving quality local ground beef, with hand patted burgers. Fresh vegetables all hand cut. Breakfast served all day

710 Locust St.

Popular Items

BLT$6.50
Grilled Chicken Salad$9.50
Bacon (6pc)
Choc chip$2.25
Eggs
CHICKEN SANDWICH$6.99
Biscuit$2.75
Delicious Homemade From Scratch
Mtn Dew
Chicken strips and fries$10.50
Build A Burger$7.99
Location

710 Locust St.

Knoxville TN

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
