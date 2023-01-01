Tortas in Duncanville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Tacos Cantu - Duncanville

106 East Highway 67, Duncanville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#8 Torta$9.29
Crispy telera bread prepared with beans, ham, choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, onions and avocado slices.
More about Tacos Cantu - Duncanville
Consumer pic

 

Cesar's Snack Shack - Duncanville

450 E Hwy 67, Duncanville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Torta “Mexican Sandwhich”$9.69
Traditional Telera Bread sliced in half & toasted. One half lathered with mayonnaise & refried beans then topped with meat of choice, melted quesadilla cheese, queso fresco, tomatoes, onion, & shredded lettuce, then topped off with other half of bread for one delicious Torta!
More about Cesar's Snack Shack - Duncanville

