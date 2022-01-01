Dundalk seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Dundalk
More about Caddyshack Express
Caddyshack Express
7620 German Hill Road, Dundalk
|Popular items
|Chop Sirloin
|$13.99
½ lb sirloin patty smothered in gravy
|CHEESE Fries
|$4.59
Served with cheddar cheese on the side
|Open Hot Beef
|$11.99
Tender thin sliced roast beef piled high on bread and covered with home-made gravy
More about Maryland Blue Crab House
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Maryland Blue Crab House
7100 Sollers Point Road, Dundalk
|Popular items
|Chicken & Sausage Gumbo
New Orleans original recipe has a kick of spice to go along with Cajun sausage & chicken.
Topped with white rice.
|Maryland Crab
In this traditional Maryland soup, we add a splash of our signature seasoning blend.
|Chicken Strips N Fries
|$10.00
(5)Breaded strips w/fries.