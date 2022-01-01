Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Dundalk

Dundalk restaurants
Dundalk restaurants that serve cake

Squire's Restaurant

6723 Holabird Avenue, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake$6.00
Moist carrot cake studded with raisins and walnuts, finished with smooth cream cheese icing
Crab Cake Sandwich with Fries$24.00
5 oz. crab cake served with fries
Crab Cake Platter (Lunch)$24.00
One 5 oz. jumbo lump homemade crab cake
More about Squire's Restaurant
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Maryland Blue Crab House

7100 Sollers Point Road, Dundalk

Avg 4.2 (1630 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Funnel Cake Fries$6.00
Deep fried and topped with powdered sugar.
Steak–N–Cake$38.00
10 oz. Black angus New York Strip paired with our delicious jumbo lump crab cake.
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Platter$29.00
Fresh 6 oz. crab cake fried or broiled.
More about Maryland Blue Crab House
Joanna's Cafe

1420 Merritt Blvd. Suite A, Dundalk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coffee Cake Muffin$3.50
More about Joanna's Cafe
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Big Boyz

3 Shipping Pl, Dundalk

Avg 4.7 (853 reviews)
Takeout
Triple Chocolate Cake$4.99
More about Big Boyz
Costas Inn

4100 NORTH POINT BLVD, DUNDALK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake Sandwich$21.95
Funnel Cake Fries$5.50
More about Costas Inn

