Cake in Dundalk
Dundalk restaurants that serve cake
Squire's Restaurant
6723 Holabird Avenue, Baltimore
|Carrot Cake
|$6.00
Moist carrot cake studded with raisins and walnuts, finished with smooth cream cheese icing
|Crab Cake Sandwich with Fries
|$24.00
5 oz. crab cake served with fries
|Crab Cake Platter (Lunch)
|$24.00
One 5 oz. jumbo lump homemade crab cake
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Maryland Blue Crab House
7100 Sollers Point Road, Dundalk
|Funnel Cake Fries
|$6.00
Deep fried and topped with powdered sugar.
|Steak–N–Cake
|$38.00
10 oz. Black angus New York Strip paired with our delicious jumbo lump crab cake.
|Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Platter
|$29.00
Fresh 6 oz. crab cake fried or broiled.
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Big Boyz
3 Shipping Pl, Dundalk
|Triple Chocolate Cake
|$4.99