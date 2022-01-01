Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carrot cake in Dundalk

Dundalk restaurants
Toast

Dundalk restaurants that serve carrot cake

Squire's Restaurant

6723 Holabird Avenue, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake$6.00
Moist carrot cake studded with raisins and walnuts, finished with smooth cream cheese icing
More about Squire's Restaurant
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Big Boyz

3 Shipping Pl, Dundalk

Avg 4.7 (853 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$4.99
More about Big Boyz

