Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cheese fries in
Dundalk
/
Dundalk
/
Cheese Fries
Dundalk restaurants that serve cheese fries
Squire's Restaurant
6723 Holabird Avenue, Baltimore
No reviews yet
Chili Cheese Fries
$8.00
More about Squire's Restaurant
Caddy Shack Express - Dundalk, MD
7620 German Hill Road, Dundalk
No reviews yet
Cheese Fries
$4.99
Served with melted cheddar cheese on the top
More about Caddy Shack Express - Dundalk, MD
Browse other tasty dishes in Dundalk
Cheesecake
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
Mozzarella Sticks
Filet Mignon
Jambalaya
Scallops
Cheeseburgers
Chicken Caesar Salad
More near Dundalk to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(382 restaurants)
Glen Burnie
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Nottingham
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Parkville
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Essex
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Pasadena
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Sparrows Point
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Middle River
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Linthicum Heights
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(382 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(730 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(9 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(592 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1013 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(393 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(243 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(615 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1524 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston