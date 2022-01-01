Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in Dundalk

Go
Dundalk restaurants
Toast

Dundalk restaurants that serve cheese fries

Consumer pic

 

Squire's Restaurant

6723 Holabird Avenue, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Cheese Fries$8.00
More about Squire's Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Caddy Shack Express - Dundalk, MD

7620 German Hill Road, Dundalk

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Fries$4.99
Served with melted cheddar cheese on the top
More about Caddy Shack Express - Dundalk, MD

Browse other tasty dishes in Dundalk

Cheesecake

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Mozzarella Sticks

Filet Mignon

Jambalaya

Scallops

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Caesar Salad

Map

More near Dundalk to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (382 restaurants)

Glen Burnie

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Sparrows Point

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Middle River

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (382 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (730 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (592 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1013 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (243 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (615 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1524 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston