Cheeseburger subs in
Dundalk
/
Dundalk
/
Cheeseburger Subs
Dundalk restaurants that serve cheeseburger subs
Squire's Restaurant
6723 Holabird Avenue, Baltimore
No reviews yet
Cheeseburger Sub
$10.50
with American cheese
More about Squire's Restaurant
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Big Boyz
3 Shipping Pl, Dundalk
Avg 4.7
(853 reviews)
12" Cheeseburger Sub
$12.99
8" Cheeseburger Sub
$8.99
More about Big Boyz
