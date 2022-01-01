Chicken parmesan in Dundalk
Dundalk restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
More about Squire's Restaurant
Squire's Restaurant
6723 Holabird Avenue, Baltimore
|Chicken Parmigiana Sub
|$11.50
topped with provolone cheese and tomato sauce
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$16.00
Two breaded chicken breasts fried and topped with provolone cheese and tomato sauce
|Grilled Chicken Parmigiana
|$19.00
Two breasts marinated in white wine, garlic, salt and pepper topped with melted provolone cheese and our homemade tomato sauce.