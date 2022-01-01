Chicken sandwiches in Dundalk
Dundalk restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Squire's Restaurant
6723 Holabird Avenue, Baltimore
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.00
|Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
|$8.00
topped with provolone cheese and tomato sauce
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$8.00
Breaded chicken patty tossed in hot sauce and served on a roll with celery and blue cheese on the side
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Maryland Blue Crab House
7100 Sollers Point Road, Dundalk
|Chicken Sandwich
|$8.00
Freshly Prepared
Howard's Mexican Taco House
7312 Holabird Avenue, Dundalk Sparrows
|Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Big Boyz
3 Shipping Pl, Dundalk
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99