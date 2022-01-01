Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Dundalk

Dundalk restaurants
Dundalk restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Squire's Restaurant

6723 Holabird Avenue, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich$8.00
topped with provolone cheese and tomato sauce
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Breaded chicken patty tossed in hot sauce and served on a roll with celery and blue cheese on the side
More about Squire's Restaurant
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Maryland Blue Crab House

7100 Sollers Point Road, Dundalk

Avg 4.2 (1630 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Freshly Prepared
More about Maryland Blue Crab House
Howard's Mexican Taco House

7312 Holabird Avenue, Dundalk Sparrows

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich$12.00
More about Howard's Mexican Taco House
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Big Boyz

3 Shipping Pl, Dundalk

Avg 4.7 (853 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.99
More about Big Boyz
Costas Inn

4100 NORTH POINT BLVD, DUNDALK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blackend Chicken Sandwich$11.95
More about Costas Inn

