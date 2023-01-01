Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tikka masala in Dundalk

Dundalk restaurants
Dundalk restaurants that serve chicken tikka masala

CURRY CAFE

7620 German Hill Road, Dundalk

Chicken Tikka Masala$20.99
Relish the warmth and richness of our Chicken Tikka Masala, a globally-loved masterpiece from the Indian subcontinent. We begin with tender pieces of chicken that have been marinated in a mixture of yogurt, garlic, ginger, and traditional Indian spices. After being grilled to develop a delectable char, the chicken is folded into a creamy, aromatic tomato-based sauce. The sauce, rich with butter and a medley of spices, clings to every morsel of chicken, creating a harmony of flavors that is both comforting and exhilarating. The dish is finished with a sprinkle of fresh cilantro for an added layer of freshness. Served with a side of fluffy Basmati rice, our Chicken Tikka Masala is a tantalizing journey for your taste buds. Choose your level of spice: Mild, Medium, Hot, or Extra Hot, to suit your preference.
Caddy Shack Express - Dundalk, MD

7620 German Hill Road, Dundalk

Chicken Tikka Masala$18.99
White boneless chicken pieces cooked with tomatoes and mild sauce.
Chicken Tikka Masala Pizza$14.99
