Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chili in
Dundalk
/
Dundalk
/
Chili
Dundalk restaurants that serve chili
Squire's Restaurant
6723 Holabird Avenue, Baltimore
No reviews yet
Sweet Chili Boneless Wings served with celery
$11.00
More about Squire's Restaurant
Poplar Sports Bar and Grille
7700 Wise Avenue, Dundalk
No reviews yet
Chili Hot Dogs
$6.00
More about Poplar Sports Bar and Grille
Browse other tasty dishes in Dundalk
Tuna Sandwiches
French Fries
Pepperoni Pizza
Italian Subs
Salmon
Chicken Caesar Salad
Turkey Clubs
Boneless Wings
More near Dundalk to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(353 restaurants)
Glen Burnie
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Parkville
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Nottingham
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Pasadena
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Essex
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Sparrows Point
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Middle River
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Linthicum Heights
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(353 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(665 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(9 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(538 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(903 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(339 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(228 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(576 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1414 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston