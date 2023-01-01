Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Clams in
Dundalk
/
Dundalk
/
Clams
Dundalk restaurants that serve clams
Sea Horse Inn
710 Wise Avenue, Dundalk
No reviews yet
Clams
$12.00
One pound of steamed clams served with a butter garlic sauce
More about Sea Horse Inn
Costas Inn
4100 NORTH POINT BLVD, DUNDALK
No reviews yet
Clams Casino
$12.95
Top Neck Clams
$8.50
More about Costas Inn
