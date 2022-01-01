Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Crab cake sandwiches in
Dundalk
/
Dundalk
/
Crab Cake Sandwiches
Dundalk restaurants that serve crab cake sandwiches
Squire's Restaurant
6723 Holabird Avenue, Baltimore
No reviews yet
Crab Cake Sandwich with Fries
$24.00
5 oz. crab cake served with fries
More about Squire's Restaurant
Costas Inn
4100 NORTH POINT BLVD, DUNDALK
No reviews yet
Crab Cake Sandwich
$21.95
More about Costas Inn
