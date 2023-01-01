Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Crispy chicken in
Dundalk
/
Dundalk
/
Crispy Chicken
Dundalk restaurants that serve crispy chicken
Tony's Pizza
98 Wise Ave, Dundalk
No reviews yet
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad
$12.49
Crispy Chicken Salad
$12.49
More about Tony's Pizza
Big Boyz Pizza & Subs - NEW
3 Shipping Place, Dundalk
No reviews yet
Crispy Chicken Salad
$12.99
More about Big Boyz Pizza & Subs - NEW
Browse other tasty dishes in Dundalk
Chicken Sandwiches
Chili
Grilled Chicken Salad
Cheesecake
Shrimp Quesadillas
Jalapeno Poppers
Chicken Soup
Cake
More near Dundalk to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(478 restaurants)
Glen Burnie
Avg 4.3
(22 restaurants)
Nottingham
Avg 4.7
(16 restaurants)
Parkville
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Pasadena
Avg 4.7
(14 restaurants)
Essex
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Sparrows Point
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Middle River
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Linthicum Heights
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(478 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(901 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(20 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(10 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(715 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1271 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(526 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(295 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(790 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1787 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston