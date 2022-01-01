Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg sandwiches in Dundalk

Go
Dundalk restaurants
Toast

Dundalk restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Caddyshack Express image

 

Caddyshack Express

7620 German Hill Road, Dundalk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg Sandwich w/Cheese$3.49
More about Caddyshack Express
Item pic

 

Joanna's Cafe

1420 Merritt Blvd. Suite A, Dundalk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Dilly Egg Salad Sandwich$7.75
Homemade Egg Salad served on Rye Toast with Lettuce, Tomato and Cucumber
More about Joanna's Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Dundalk

Cheesecake

Quesadillas

French Fries

Chicken Wraps

Turkey Clubs

Salmon

Scallops

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Dundalk to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Glen Burnie

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Sparrows Point

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Middle River

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (495 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (848 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1312 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston