Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Garlic bread in
Dundalk
/
Dundalk
/
Garlic Bread
Dundalk restaurants that serve garlic bread
Squire's Restaurant
6723 Holabird Avenue, Baltimore
No reviews yet
Garlic Bread
$0.00
Italian bread hand painted with our homemade garlic spread
More about Squire's Restaurant
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Big Boyz
3 Shipping Pl, Dundalk
Avg 4.7
(853 reviews)
Garlic Bread w/ Cheese
$4.99
More about Big Boyz
Browse other tasty dishes in Dundalk
Tacos
Salmon
Carrot Cake
Chef Salad
Cheesesteak Subs
Shrimp Quesadillas
Fish Sandwiches
Shrimp Scampi
More near Dundalk to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(352 restaurants)
Glen Burnie
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Parkville
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Nottingham
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Pasadena
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Essex
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Sparrows Point
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Middle River
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Linthicum Heights
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(352 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(663 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(9 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(537 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(899 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(339 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(228 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(576 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1411 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston