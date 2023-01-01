Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Grilled chicken salad in
Dundalk
/
Dundalk
/
Grilled Chicken Salad
Dundalk restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad
Tony's Pizza
98 Wise Ave, Dundalk
No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Salad
$12.49
More about Tony's Pizza
Caddy Shack Express - Dundalk, MD
7620 German Hill Road, Dundalk
No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Salad w/ 1 Can Soda
$10.99
More about Caddy Shack Express - Dundalk, MD
