Lamb gyros in
Dundalk
/
Dundalk
/
Lamb Gyros
Dundalk restaurants that serve lamb gyros
Caddy Shack Express - Dundalk, MD
7620 German Hill Road, Dundalk
No reviews yet
Lamb gyro
$10.99
Served with tomatoes, onions, homemade tzatziki sauce on pita bread
More about Caddy Shack Express - Dundalk, MD
Costas Inn
4100 NORTH POINT BLVD, DUNDALK
No reviews yet
Gyro Lamb
$12.95
More about Costas Inn
