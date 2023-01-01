Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Lassi in
Dundalk
/
Dundalk
/
Lassi
Dundalk restaurants that serve lassi
CURRY CAFE
7620 German Hill Road, Dundalk
No reviews yet
Mango Lassi
$4.99
More about CURRY CAFE
Caddy Shack Express - Dundalk, MD
7620 German Hill Road, Dundalk
No reviews yet
Mango Lassi
$3.99
More about Caddy Shack Express - Dundalk, MD
Browse other tasty dishes in Dundalk
Tuna Salad
Rice Pudding
Shrimp Salad Sandwiches
Bruschetta
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Boneless Wings
Chocolate Cake
Burritos
More near Dundalk to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(442 restaurants)
Glen Burnie
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Pasadena
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Nottingham
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Parkville
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Essex
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Sparrows Point
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Middle River
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Linthicum Heights
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(442 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(841 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(17 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(9 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(641 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1116 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(462 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(272 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(703 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1627 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston