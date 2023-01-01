Noodle soup in Dundalk

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Dundalk restaurants that serve noodle soup
Squire's Restaurant
6723 Holabird Avenue, Baltimore
No reviews yet
Chicken Noodle Soup
$0.00
Homemade
More about Squire's Restaurant
Tony's Pizza
98 Wise Ave, Dundalk
No reviews yet
Chicken Noodle Soup
$4.75
More about Tony's Pizza
