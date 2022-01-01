Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pies in
Dundalk
/
Dundalk
/
Pies
Dundalk restaurants that serve pies
Squire's Restaurant
6723 Holabird Avenue, Baltimore
No reviews yet
Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie
$6.00
Dark chocolate and peanut butter mousse full of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups
More about Squire's Restaurant
Joanna's Cafe
1420 Merritt Blvd. Suite A, Dundalk
No reviews yet
Frozen Pumpkin Pie
$5.50
More about Joanna's Cafe
