Shrimp scampi in
Dundalk
/
Dundalk
/
Shrimp Scampi
Dundalk restaurants that serve shrimp scampi
Poplar Sports Bar and Grille
7700 Wise Avenue, Dundalk
No reviews yet
Shrimp Scampi
$16.00
More about Poplar Sports Bar and Grille
Costas Inn
4100 NORTH POINT BLVD, DUNDALK
No reviews yet
Shrimp & Scallops Scampi
$22.95
More about Costas Inn
