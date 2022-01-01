Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Spaghetti in
Dundalk
/
Dundalk
/
Spaghetti
Dundalk restaurants that serve spaghetti
Squire's Restaurant
6723 Holabird Avenue, Baltimore
No reviews yet
Spaghetti
$11.50
Topped with tomato sauce
Spaghetti with Meatballs (2)
$17.00
Topped with tomato sauce
More about Squire's Restaurant
Costas Inn
4100 NORTH POINT BLVD, DUNDALK
No reviews yet
Kid Spaghetti
$6.95
More about Costas Inn
