Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Spaghetti and meatballs in
Dundalk
/
Dundalk
/
Spaghetti And Meatballs
Dundalk restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs
Squire's Restaurant
6723 Holabird Avenue, Baltimore
No reviews yet
Spaghetti with Meatballs (2)
$17.00
Topped with tomato sauce
More about Squire's Restaurant
Costas Inn
4100 NORTH POINT BLVD, DUNDALK
No reviews yet
Spaghetti & Meatballs
$13.95
More about Costas Inn
Browse other tasty dishes in Dundalk
Jalapeno Poppers
Mozzarella Sticks
Turkey Clubs
Shrimp Salad Sandwiches
Cheese Pizza
Cheeseburgers
Spaghetti
Fried Pickles
More near Dundalk to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(377 restaurants)
Glen Burnie
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Parkville
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Nottingham
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Essex
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Pasadena
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Sparrows Point
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Middle River
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Linthicum Heights
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(377 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(718 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(10 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(586 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(988 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(385 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(240 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(609 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1450 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston