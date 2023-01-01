Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Taco salad in
Dundalk
/
Dundalk
/
Taco Salad
Dundalk restaurants that serve taco salad
Poplar Sports Bar and Grille
7700 Wise Avenue, Dundalk
No reviews yet
Taco Salad
$11.00
More about Poplar Sports Bar and Grille
Sea Horse Inn
710 Wise Avenue, Dundalk
No reviews yet
Taco Salad
$12.00
Romaine lettuce topped with taco meat, tomatoes and shredded cheddar inside a crispy tortilla shell. Sour cream, salsa and jalapeños on the side
More about Sea Horse Inn
