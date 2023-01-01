Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Dundalk

Dundalk restaurants
Dundalk restaurants that serve taco salad

Poplar Sports Bar & Grill image

 

Poplar Sports Bar and Grille

7700 Wise Avenue, Dundalk

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad$11.00
More about Poplar Sports Bar and Grille
Consumer pic

 

Sea Horse Inn

710 Wise Avenue, Dundalk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad$12.00
Romaine lettuce topped with taco meat, tomatoes and shredded cheddar inside a crispy tortilla shell. Sour cream, salsa and jalapeños on the side
More about Sea Horse Inn

