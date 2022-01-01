Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tuna salad in
Dundalk
/
Dundalk
/
Tuna Salad
Dundalk restaurants that serve tuna salad
Squire's Restaurant
6723 Holabird Avenue, Baltimore
No reviews yet
Homemade Tuna Salad Sub
$8.00
Homemade Tuna Salad Sandwich
$7.00
More about Squire's Restaurant
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Big Boyz
3 Shipping Pl, Dundalk
Avg 4.7
(853 reviews)
Tuna Salad Sandwich
$7.99
More about Big Boyz
