Dundee restaurants you'll love

Dundee restaurants
Toast
  • Dundee

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Cake
Bakeries
Salad
Bagels
Must-try Dundee restaurants

Salsa Street image

 

Salsa Street

1025 West Main Street, Sleepy Hollow

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Guacamole Bowl$11.00
perfect smashed avocados, fresh lime juice, cilantro, onions and tomatoes.
Al Pastor$3.75
our secret recipe, adobo marinated pork tenderloin, with pineapple pico de gallo and our tropical mango salsa.
Two Taco Platter$10.99
choose any two tacos. served with a side of cilantro rice, chipotle black beans and salsa.
Elder + Oat image

 

Elder + Oat

124 W Main Street, West Dundee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Elder and Oat$5.75
Inspired by nature, notes of elderflower meet vanilla and mix with creamy oat milk
Mulled Apple Cider (GF)$2.50
Warm your palates and soul with a fresh take on our famous apple cider donut. We’ve steeped the cider in house with a blend of mulling spices to offer a warm feeling that will remind you of sitting next to a winter fire.
Baked to perfection and soon to be gluten free!
Churro Old Fashioned (V)$2.50
Cinnamon old fashioned dough, topped with a regular glaze and dusted with cinnamon-sugar. Vegan and fried in coconut oil.
DC Cobbs East Dundee image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

DC Cobbs East Dundee

311 Barrington Ave, East Dundee

Avg 3.5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
BBQ Brisket Bowl$16.00
House-made smoked cheddar smashed potatoes, topped with slow cooked brisket, burnt end brisket baked beans, smoked cheddar cheese, and crispy onion straws.
Brisket Egg Rolls$13.00
Homemade egg rolls, stuffed with Texas rubbed, slow cooked beef brisket, smoked cheddar mashed potatoes, crispy bacon, and Cobb’s bbq sauce.
Crispy Chicken BLT Wrap$14.00
Breaded & Deep Fried Chicken Breast, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo Wrapped Up in a Warm Flour Tortilla. Served with your choice of side.
Woodfire Dundee image

PIZZA

Woodfire Dundee

127 W Main St, West Dundee

Avg 4.7 (150 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese$14.00
Fresh Mozzarella, sauce, crushed tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil
Fig & Pig$18.00
Fig preserves, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, bacon, arugula, Grana Padano, figs, honey drizzle
Sausage & Pepperoni$17.00
Fresh mozzarella, sauce, pepperoni, sausage
Benedict's Eggs and More image

 

Benedict's Eggs and More

8 S River St, Dundee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fresh Fruit Crepe$9.00
With choice of blueberries,
bananas, strawberries.
Red Rooster Hash$11.99
Sweet potato, jalapeño pepper, and onion hash topped with chorizo sausage, queso fresco, fresh avocado and eggs your way.
Breakfast Burrito$10.99
Red and yellow peppers, tomatoes,
scrambled eggs, avocado, in a multigrain tortilla with jack cheese.
Bleuroot image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Bleuroot

98 West Main Street, West Dundee

Avg 4.4 (1009 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bourbon Maple Glazed Salmon$26.00
wild, line caught served with vegetable of the day and seasoned rice
Short Rib Poutine$18.00
cognac braised short rib over steak frites topped with house made cheese sauce
Fresh Mushroom Pesto$20.00
earthy and sweet mushrooms, garlic, pecorino cheese (GF, V)
River Street Tavern image

 

River Street Tavern

102 N River St, Dundee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Southwest Salad$12.00
Grilled tequila lime chicken, mixed greens with roasted corn, pico de gallo, green onions, cotilla cheese, chipotle ranch dressing and tortilla chips
Tipsy Fish and Chips$13.00
Beer battered cod with kettle style chips and tartar sauce
Farmhouse$14.00
Bacon, fried egg, provolone, garlic peppercorn aioli, roasted tomatoes, crispy onion strings and spring mix on a brioche bun
Restaurant banner

 

Aral Mexican Restaurant

14N630 IL Route 25, Dundee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

The Village Squire

125 Washington St, West Dundee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
