Dundee restaurants you'll love

More about Salsa Street
Salsa Street
1025 West Main Street, Sleepy Hollow
|Popular items
|Guacamole Bowl
|$11.00
perfect smashed avocados, fresh lime juice, cilantro, onions and tomatoes.
|Al Pastor
|$3.75
our secret recipe, adobo marinated pork tenderloin, with pineapple pico de gallo and our tropical mango salsa.
|Two Taco Platter
|$10.99
choose any two tacos. served with a side of cilantro rice, chipotle black beans and salsa.
More about Elder + Oat
Elder + Oat
124 W Main Street, West Dundee
|Popular items
|Elder and Oat
|$5.75
Inspired by nature, notes of elderflower meet vanilla and mix with creamy oat milk
|Mulled Apple Cider (GF)
|$2.50
Warm your palates and soul with a fresh take on our famous apple cider donut. We’ve steeped the cider in house with a blend of mulling spices to offer a warm feeling that will remind you of sitting next to a winter fire.
Baked to perfection and soon to be gluten free!
|Churro Old Fashioned (V)
|$2.50
Cinnamon old fashioned dough, topped with a regular glaze and dusted with cinnamon-sugar. Vegan and fried in coconut oil.
More about DC Cobbs East Dundee
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
DC Cobbs East Dundee
311 Barrington Ave, East Dundee
|Popular items
|BBQ Brisket Bowl
|$16.00
House-made smoked cheddar smashed potatoes, topped with slow cooked brisket, burnt end brisket baked beans, smoked cheddar cheese, and crispy onion straws.
|Brisket Egg Rolls
|$13.00
Homemade egg rolls, stuffed with Texas rubbed, slow cooked beef brisket, smoked cheddar mashed potatoes, crispy bacon, and Cobb’s bbq sauce.
|Crispy Chicken BLT Wrap
|$14.00
Breaded & Deep Fried Chicken Breast, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo Wrapped Up in a Warm Flour Tortilla. Served with your choice of side.
More about Woodfire Dundee
PIZZA
Woodfire Dundee
127 W Main St, West Dundee
|Popular items
|Cheese
|$14.00
Fresh Mozzarella, sauce, crushed tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil
|Fig & Pig
|$18.00
Fig preserves, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, bacon, arugula, Grana Padano, figs, honey drizzle
|Sausage & Pepperoni
|$17.00
Fresh mozzarella, sauce, pepperoni, sausage
More about Benedict's Eggs and More
Benedict's Eggs and More
8 S River St, Dundee
|Popular items
|Fresh Fruit Crepe
|$9.00
With choice of blueberries,
bananas, strawberries.
|Red Rooster Hash
|$11.99
Sweet potato, jalapeño pepper, and onion hash topped with chorizo sausage, queso fresco, fresh avocado and eggs your way.
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.99
Red and yellow peppers, tomatoes,
scrambled eggs, avocado, in a multigrain tortilla with jack cheese.
More about Bleuroot
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Bleuroot
98 West Main Street, West Dundee
|Popular items
|Bourbon Maple Glazed Salmon
|$26.00
wild, line caught served with vegetable of the day and seasoned rice
|Short Rib Poutine
|$18.00
cognac braised short rib over steak frites topped with house made cheese sauce
|Fresh Mushroom Pesto
|$20.00
earthy and sweet mushrooms, garlic, pecorino cheese (GF, V)
More about River Street Tavern
River Street Tavern
102 N River St, Dundee
|Popular items
|Southwest Salad
|$12.00
Grilled tequila lime chicken, mixed greens with roasted corn, pico de gallo, green onions, cotilla cheese, chipotle ranch dressing and tortilla chips
|Tipsy Fish and Chips
|$13.00
Beer battered cod with kettle style chips and tartar sauce
|Farmhouse
|$14.00
Bacon, fried egg, provolone, garlic peppercorn aioli, roasted tomatoes, crispy onion strings and spring mix on a brioche bun
More about Aral Mexican Restaurant
Aral Mexican Restaurant
14N630 IL Route 25, Dundee
More about The Village Squire
The Village Squire
125 Washington St, West Dundee