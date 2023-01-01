Avocado toast in Dundee
Dundee restaurants that serve avocado toast
More about Maple and Hash Dundee NRO
Maple and Hash Dundee NRO
629 South 8th Street, West Dundee
|Avocado Toast Trio
|$14.00
Three of out signature Avocado Toast served together to perfection.
More about Benedict's Eggs and More
Benedict's Eggs and More
8 S River St, Dundee
|Avocado Toasts w/Mozzarella
|$12.99
Our rustic multi-grain toast topped with mashed avocado, tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, balsamic reduction.
|Avocado Toasts w/Smoked salmon
|$14.99
Rustic multi-grain toast topped with mashed avocado with smoked salmon and red onion.
|Avocado Toasts w/Bacon, tomato and egg
|$12.99
Our rustic multi-grain toast topped with mashed avocado, bacon, tomato and egg.