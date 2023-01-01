Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado toast in Dundee

Dundee restaurants
Toast

Dundee restaurants that serve avocado toast

Maple and Hash Dundee NRO

629 South 8th Street, West Dundee

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Avocado Toast Trio$14.00
Three of out signature Avocado Toast served together to perfection.
More about Maple and Hash Dundee NRO
Benedict's Eggs and More

8 S River St, Dundee

TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Toasts w/Mozzarella$12.99
Our rustic multi-grain toast topped with mashed avocado, tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, balsamic reduction.
Avocado Toasts w/Smoked salmon$14.99
Rustic multi-grain toast topped with mashed avocado with smoked salmon and red onion.
Avocado Toasts w/Bacon, tomato and egg$12.99
Our rustic multi-grain toast topped with mashed avocado, bacon, tomato and egg.
More about Benedict's Eggs and More

