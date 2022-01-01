Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Dundee

Dundee restaurants
Dundee restaurants that serve caesar salad

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

DC Cobbs East Dundee

311 Barrington Ave, East Dundee

Avg 3.5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Caesar Salad$14.00
Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken Breast, Tomato, Parmesan Cheese, Homemade Garlic Croutons, and Freshly baked Asiago Cheese Chips. Served with Caesar Dressing on the side.
Side Caesar Salad$5.00
PIZZA

Woodfire Dundee

127 W Main St, West Dundee

Avg 4.7 (150 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine, house-made croutons, Granda Padano, Caesar dressing
