Caesar salad in Dundee
Dundee restaurants that serve caesar salad
More about DC Cobbs East Dundee
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
DC Cobbs East Dundee
311 Barrington Ave, East Dundee
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$14.00
Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken Breast, Tomato, Parmesan Cheese, Homemade Garlic Croutons, and Freshly baked Asiago Cheese Chips. Served with Caesar Dressing on the side.
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$14.00
Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken Breast, Tomato, Parmesan Cheese, Homemade Garlic Croutons, and Freshly baked Asiago Cheese Chips. Served with Caesar Dressing on the side.
|Side Caesar Salad
|$5.00