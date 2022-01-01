Cake in Dundee

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salsa Street

1025 West Main Street, Sleepy Hollow

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Passion Fruit Cheese cake$7.50
Crab cake$6.00
A golden brown cooked to perfection crab cake, server on a flour tortilla, cilantro slaw and drizzled with chipotle cream. Garnished with slices of avocado and fresh cilantro.
More about Salsa Street
Elder + Oat

124 W Main Street, West Dundee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake (gf)$3.75
Donut Birthday 'cake'$16.50
This jumbo donut is the size of a cake and the largest one around town! Add more tiers depending on how many people you plan to serve!
Carrot Cake, Full Loaf$17.50
More about Elder + Oat
Benedict's Eggs and More

8 S River St, Dundee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab Cakes Benedict$14.00
Two Maryland crab cakes,
poached eggs with a roasted red pepper chipotle sauce
Fresh Zucchini Cake Benny$10.99
House made zucchini cakes, poached eggs, hollandaise, diced red peppers.
Crab Cakes Benedict$13.99
Two Maryland crab cakes, poached eggs with a roasted red pepper chipotle sauce
More about Benedict's Eggs and More

