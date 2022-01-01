Cake in Dundee
Dundee restaurants that serve cake
Salsa Street
1025 West Main Street, Sleepy Hollow
|Passion Fruit Cheese cake
|$7.50
|Crab cake
|$6.00
A golden brown cooked to perfection crab cake, server on a flour tortilla, cilantro slaw and drizzled with chipotle cream. Garnished with slices of avocado and fresh cilantro.
Elder + Oat
124 W Main Street, West Dundee
|Carrot Cake (gf)
|$3.75
|Donut Birthday 'cake'
|$16.50
This jumbo donut is the size of a cake and the largest one around town! Add more tiers depending on how many people you plan to serve!
|Carrot Cake, Full Loaf
|$17.50
Benedict's Eggs and More
8 S River St, Dundee
|Crab Cakes Benedict
|$14.00
Two Maryland crab cakes,
poached eggs with a roasted red pepper chipotle sauce
|Fresh Zucchini Cake Benny
|$10.99
House made zucchini cakes, poached eggs, hollandaise, diced red peppers.
