Chicken salad in Dundee

DC Cobbs East Dundee
311 Barrington Ave, East Dundee
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$14.00
Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken Breast, Tomato, Parmesan Cheese, Homemade Garlic Croutons, and Freshly baked Asiago Cheese Chips. Served with Caesar Dressing on the side.
|Southwest Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Cobb’s lettuce mix topped with crispy fried chicken, black beans, sweet corn salsa, tortilla strips, cheddar, red onion and creamy cilantro-lime dressing.