Chicken salad in Dundee

Dundee restaurants
Toast

Dundee restaurants that serve chicken salad

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

DC Cobbs East Dundee

311 Barrington Ave, East Dundee

Avg 3.5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Caesar Salad$14.00
Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken Breast, Tomato, Parmesan Cheese, Homemade Garlic Croutons, and Freshly baked Asiago Cheese Chips. Served with Caesar Dressing on the side.
Southwest Chicken Salad$15.00
Cobb’s lettuce mix topped with crispy fried chicken, black beans, sweet corn salsa, tortilla strips, cheddar, red onion and creamy cilantro-lime dressing.
Benedict's Eggs and More

8 S River St, Dundee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Asian Chicken Salad$12.99
