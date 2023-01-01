Chicken sandwiches in Dundee
Dundee restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
D.C. Cobb's East Dundee
311 Barrington Ave, East Dundee
|Chicken Parm Sandwich*
|$16.24
Hand-Breaded Chicken Breast, topped with marinara, fresh mozzarella cheese, and fresh Basil serve red on toasted garlic bread. Served with choice of side.
|Honey Sriracha Chicken Sandwich
|$15.24
Your choice of grilled or battered and fried chicken breast tossed in our honey sriracha sauce, toopped with pepper jack cheese, fresh grilled jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle mayo, served on a brioche roll.