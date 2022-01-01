Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Dundee

Go
Dundee restaurants
Toast

Dundee restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Elder + Oat image

 

Elder + Oat

124 W Main Street, West Dundee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mini Loaf, Double Chocolate Cake (gf)$4.00
More about Elder + Oat
Item pic

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

D.C. Cobb's East Dundee

311 Barrington Ave, East Dundee

Avg 3.5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Lava Cake$10.88
More about D.C. Cobb's East Dundee

