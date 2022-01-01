Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate cake in
Dundee
/
Dundee
/
Chocolate Cake
Dundee restaurants that serve chocolate cake
Elder + Oat
124 W Main Street, West Dundee
No reviews yet
Mini Loaf, Double Chocolate Cake (gf)
$4.00
More about Elder + Oat
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
D.C. Cobb's East Dundee
311 Barrington Ave, East Dundee
Avg 3.5
(21 reviews)
Chocolate Lava Cake
$10.88
More about D.C. Cobb's East Dundee
